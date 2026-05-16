Indeed survey: 83% of Indian women avoid roles citing caregiving

Indian women prioritize flexibility over pay

Flexible hours and remote or hybrid roles are top priorities: nearly 8 in 10 women surveyed said they'd either accept lower pay or consider doing so for better work-life balance.

Strict office attendance rules are a big turn-off too, with more than half saying they've declined interviews or job offers because of them.

The message is clear: companies need to offer more flexibility if they want to attract and keep talented women.