Indeed survey: 83% of Indian women avoid roles citing caregiving
A new survey by Indeed found that 83% of surveyed women said they had skipped applying for certain roles because balancing work with family or caregiving duties felt challenging.
The study, based on 1,141 women across India, including respondents from major cities, highlights how tough it can be for working moms and those returning after a career break.
Indian women prioritize flexibility over pay
Flexible hours and remote or hybrid roles are top priorities: nearly 8 in 10 women surveyed said they'd either accept lower pay or consider doing so for better work-life balance.
Strict office attendance rules are a big turn-off too, with more than half saying they've declined interviews or job offers because of them.
The message is clear: companies need to offer more flexibility if they want to attract and keep talented women.