Independence Day weekend hotel rates up 10 to 20% year-on-year
Planning a quick trip for the Independence Day weekend?
Just a heads up: hotel rates at popular spots like Udaipur and Jim Corbett have gone up by 10% to 20% compared to last year.
Even though August 15 falls on a Saturday, travel demand is strong, especially among corporate professionals and regional travelers looking to make the most of the break.
Rates and bookings rise across chains
Justa Hotels & Resorts's Udaipur hotel is seeing rates climb by 15%, with luxury stays like The Leela Palace charging ₹47,000 per night.
In Corbett and Nainital, Leisure Hotels Group's prices are up 20%, and nearly 30% of rooms are already booked.
Budget-friendly chains like ibis have seen overall bookings rise 10%, with strong momentum in leisure destinations such as Goa.
There is also steady interest in religious hotspots like Ayodhya and Ujjain, overall bookings could go up by 10% to 15%, according to industry groups.