Independence Day weekend hotel rates up 10 to 20% year-on-year

Justa Hotels & Resorts's Udaipur hotel is seeing rates climb by 15%, with luxury stays like The Leela Palace charging ₹47,000 per night.

In Corbett and Nainital, Leisure Hotels Group's prices are up 20%, and nearly 30% of rooms are already booked.

Budget-friendly chains like ibis have seen overall bookings rise 10%, with strong momentum in leisure destinations such as Goa.

There is also steady interest in religious hotspots like Ayodhya and Ujjain, overall bookings could go up by 10% to 15%, according to industry groups.