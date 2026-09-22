Indi village 19-year-old dies by suicide after alleged gang rape
A 19-year-old from Indi village under Gursarai police station, Jhansi, reportedly died by suicide after an alleged gang rape involving six youths, including three minors.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon, and she passed away later at a community health center after being first taken to a private hospital in Gursarai around noon.
Police have arrested five suspects, while one is still missing.
Father says harassment began September 20
According to her father, the harassment began on September 20 and continued even after the families of the accused were told.
The assault allegedly took place at a cattle barn. Despite getting medical help, her condition worsened.
Police have registered a case under the new criminal law and say they're working to fully understand what led to this tragedy.
SSP Jhansi Vikas Kumar said police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances leading to the woman's death.