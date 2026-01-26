'India a messenger of peace': President Murmu's R-Day eve address
India
On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu called India a "messenger of peace" in a world full of conflict.
She also highlighted how the country is boosting its security and self-reliance, mentioning Operation Sindoor's targeted strikes against terror bases.
Key takeaways
Murmu put a spotlight on women's empowerment, saying the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will open up new political opportunities for women.
She also pointed out that nearly 81 crore people are benefiting from government welfare schemes.
Plus, she shared that India's Constitution is now available in all 22 scheduled languages to make it more accessible and inclusive as the country moves toward 'Viksit Bharat.'