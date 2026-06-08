India absorbs global energy costs to keep fuel prices steady

India cuts excise duties, prices vary

India has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel three times since late 2021, helping keep rates lower.

Still, what you pay depends a lot on where you live: BJP-led states hover around ₹101 to 102 per liter, but places like Telangana (with higher local taxes) can see prices reach ₹150.

To make sure supplies stay safe and affordable, India is making more LPG at home and buying from countries like the US and Australia; Puri also reassured that no extra fees were paid for secure shipping through risky Gulf routes.