India absorbs global energy costs to keep fuel prices steady
Even with energy prices shooting up worldwide thanks to the Middle East crisis, India hasn't raised fuel prices since February 2022.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says the government has taken on the extra costs, so people aren't hit by sudden price hikes.
It's all part of Prime Minister Modi's push to protect everyday households from global shocks.
India cuts excise duties, prices vary
India has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel three times since late 2021, helping keep rates lower.
Still, what you pay depends a lot on where you live: BJP-led states hover around ₹101 to 102 per liter, but places like Telangana (with higher local taxes) can see prices reach ₹150.
To make sure supplies stay safe and affordable, India is making more LPG at home and buying from countries like the US and Australia; Puri also reassured that no extra fees were paid for secure shipping through risky Gulf routes.