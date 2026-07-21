India accelerates 5 Chenab hydropower projects amid Indus treaty talks
India is ramping up work on five big hydropower projects along the Chenab River, aiming for a combined capacity of 4,870 MW.
This fast-tracking isn't just about clean energy: it's also tied to India's ongoing talks to update the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.
The government has said it won't go back to the old terms unless Pakistan puts a permanent stop to cross-border terrorism.
Pakal Dul Kiru launching early 2027
The five projects, Sawalkote, Pakal Dul, Ratle, Kiru, and Kwar, are expected to cost nearly ₹28,000 crore and could power millions of homes each year.
Pakal Dul and Kiru are almost done and set for launch in early 2027. Ratle and Kwar will take a bit longer, while Sawalkote is still waiting on clearances.
Even though these projects are allowed under the treaty, there are still some technical disagreements between India and Pakistan over water storage designs.