India accelerates electric cooking push amid West Asia LPG concerns

EESL closes tender for 100,000 cookstoves

Electric cookstoves are suddenly in high demand. Amazon India saw sales jump 30 times by March 12!

EESL has already closed a tender for 100,000 stoves and has two more tenders scheduled totaling 500,000 units.

The program was launched with a target of 2 million cookstoves, and a phase-wise target of 1 million induction-based cookstoves by FY27 was later cut to 500,000.

This big move aims to make India less dependent on imported LPG and help avoid future supply shocks.