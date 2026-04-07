India accelerates electric cooking push amid West Asia LPG concerns
With the West Asia conflict making LPG imports tricky (and nearly 65% of India's annual demand imported, about 90% of it from West Asia), India is stepping up its push for electric cooking.
The government's EESL is considering a revamp of its National Efficient Cooking Program, with a possible zero-interest loan model under discussion for helping lower-income families switch to electric stoves.
EESL closes tender for 100,000 cookstoves
Electric cookstoves are suddenly in high demand. Amazon India saw sales jump 30 times by March 12!
EESL has already closed a tender for 100,000 stoves and has two more tenders scheduled totaling 500,000 units.
The program was launched with a target of 2 million cookstoves, and a phase-wise target of 1 million induction-based cookstoves by FY27 was later cut to 500,000.
This big move aims to make India less dependent on imported LPG and help avoid future supply shocks.