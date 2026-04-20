India accelerates flex-fuel vehicle rollout with 85% ethanol capability
India
India is moving quickly to get flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) on the roads, hoping to rely less on imported oil as global prices swing and tensions rise.
FFVs can run on up to 85% ethanol, way more than the current 20% blend set for 2025, which could help with worries about fuel efficiency and engine performance while making India's energy supply more secure.
Industry and government draft FFV roadmap
A team made up of oil companies, carmakers, and government officials is putting together a detailed plan for rolling out FFVs.
This roadmap will go to top leaders in the auto and oil sectors, plus get a review from the Union Petroleum Ministry, as India looks for smarter ways to power its future.