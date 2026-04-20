India accelerates flex-fuel vehicle rollout with 85% ethanol capability India Apr 20, 2026

India is moving quickly to get flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) on the roads, hoping to rely less on imported oil as global prices swing and tensions rise.

FFVs can run on up to 85% ethanol, way more than the current 20% blend set for 2025, which could help with worries about fuel efficiency and engine performance while making India's energy supply more secure.