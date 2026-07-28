India accounted for 68% of South Asia childhood cancer cases
India
A new study says India made up 68% of all childhood cancer cases in South Asia in 2022, about 26,000 out of nearly 37,700 new cases.
Sadly, almost half of the children diagnosed did not survive.
The real numbers might be even higher since not all cases get recorded.
South Asia survival gaps and barriers
Sri Lanka had the best survival odds, while Afghanistan struggled the most due to tough access to care.
In India, late diagnosis and high treatment costs are big hurdles for families.
Leukemia was the most common cancer among children, followed by brain and central nervous system tumors, and lymphomas.
The study highlights how much better health care and early support could help save lives across the region.