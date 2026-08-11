India accounted for almost 69% of SAARC childhood cancers 2022
India
A new study shows that India made up almost 69% of all childhood cancer cases in the SAARC region in 2022, about 26,000 out of nearly 38,000 total cases among children under 15.
Pakistan followed with much lower numbers, while Afghanistan had the highest mortality-to-incidence ratio in the region.
Childhood cancer survival gaps prompt cooperation
The study points out big differences in survival rates for children with cancer across these countries. Sri Lanka has the best odds, but Afghanistan struggles most.
Leukemia is the most common type found, making up around one-third to one-half of all cases.
Researchers say there's an urgent need for better tracking systems, more access to treatment, and teamwork between countries so every child has a real shot at beating cancer.