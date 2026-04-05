India accounts for 25% of global groundwater use, parliamentary report

Parliamentary committee urges groundwater conservation

The committee is urging stricter rules to stop over-extraction and wants states to step up sustainable practices.

Even with programs like Jal Shakti Abhiyan around, many places, especially Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, are using more water than they should.

On the bright side, there's been some progress: extraction rates are dropping and more areas are now considered safe, but the ministry says we need to keep up the momentum.