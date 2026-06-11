India accuses Pakistan over 40 hours PoK human rights delay India Jun 11, 2026

India is calling out Pakistan for taking more than 40 hours to respond to its criticism of human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While Pakistan finally pushed back, saying issues in Azad Kashmir are handled constitutionally and accusing India of distraction tactics, India pointed to reports of police violence and protest suppression in PoK.