India accuses Pakistan over 40 hours PoK human rights delay
India
India is calling out Pakistan for taking more than 40 hours to respond to its criticism of human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
While Pakistan finally pushed back, saying issues in Azad Kashmir are handled constitutionally and accusing India of distraction tactics, India pointed to reports of police violence and protest suppression in PoK.
India urges global accountability over PoK
Indian officials found the delay strange since Pakistan usually reacts fast on Kashmir matters.
This pause hints at internal confusion and trouble countering India's claims about unrest in PoK.
India is now urging the world to hold Pakistan accountable for alleged crackdowns on protesters, as tensions keep rising in the region.