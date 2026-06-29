India achieves 38,424 cr defense exports FY2025-26 public sector leads India Jun 29, 2026

India just hit a new high in defense exports, reaching ₹38,424 crore for FY 2025-26, a huge leap from just ₹686 crore in 2013-14.

Most of this growth comes from public sector companies, but private firms are pitching in too.

Big-ticket deals like BrahMos missiles and the export of Pinaka rocket systems and Akash air defense missiles have put Indian tech in more than 80 countries.