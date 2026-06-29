India achieves 38,424 cr defense exports FY2025-26 public sector leads
India just hit a new high in defense exports, reaching ₹38,424 crore for FY 2025-26, a huge leap from just ₹686 crore in 2013-14.
Most of this growth comes from public sector companies, but private firms are pitching in too.
Big-ticket deals like BrahMos missiles and the export of Pinaka rocket systems and Akash air defense missiles have put Indian tech in more than 80 countries.
India's BrahMos exports expand across Asia
Vietnam recently signed a $629 million deal for BrahMos missiles, complete with training and support. Indonesia is reportedly close to making a similar move.
The Philippines got things rolling back in 2022 with a $375 million missile deal. Two out of three systems have already been delivered.
India's products are getting noticed globally, especially after proving their effectiveness during Operation Sindoor last year.