India acquires 9 retired UK Jaguars for spare parts India Jun 23, 2026

India is picking up nine retired Jaguar fighter jets from the UK not to fly them, but to use their parts and keep its own Jaguar squadrons running.

By recycling engines, avionics, and landing gear from these old Royal Air Force planes, India hopes to stretch the life of its six Jaguar squadrons (about 120 jets) at a time when replacements are still years away.