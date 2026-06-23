India acquires 9 retired UK Jaguars for spare parts
India
India is picking up nine retired Jaguar fighter jets from the UK not to fly them, but to use their parts and keep its own Jaguar squadrons running.
By recycling engines, avionics, and landing gear from these old Royal Air Force planes, India hopes to stretch the life of its six Jaguar squadrons (about 120 jets) at a time when replacements are still years away.
Air Force has 29 active squadrons
Jaguars (nicknamed Shamsher in India) are essential for precision strikes and deep missions.
This move makes India the last big country flying Jaguars, while the Air Force faces a shortage with only 29 active squadrons out of an approved 42.
With new fighters like Tejas Mk-1A and Rafale still in the pipeline, keeping Jaguars ready is crucial for now.