India adds 11 e-visa entry points, bringing total to 88

India just made it simpler for eligible foreign travelers holding e-Visas by adding 11 new e-visa entry points, starting August 10, 2026.

Now you can enter through places like Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, Tirupati International Airport, and land ports including Attari (Punjab) and Dawki (Meghalaya).

With these updates, there are now 88 spots (airports, seaports, and land ports) where travelers can use their e-visa.