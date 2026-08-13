India adds 11 e-visa entry points, bringing total to 88
India
India just made it simpler for eligible foreign travelers holding e-Visas by adding 11 new e-visa entry points, starting August 10, 2026.
Now you can enter through places like Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, Tirupati International Airport, and land ports including Attari (Punjab) and Dawki (Meghalaya).
With these updates, there are now 88 spots (airports, seaports, and land ports) where travelers can use their e-visa.
E-visa rules unchanged, Pakistani exception applies
The rules for who can get an e-visa haven't changed. Make sure your visa category fits and double-check that your chosen entry point is on the official list.
If you have a Pakistani passport or are of Pakistani origin, you'll still need to apply for a regular visa at an Indian mission instead of using the e-visa system.