India adds 5 sites to UNESCO tentative list, total 78
India
India just added five more places to its UNESCO Tentative List for World Heritage Sites, bumping the total up to 78.
The fresh picks include the Bagh Cave Paintings, Udaigiri Caves, Ginnorgarh Fort, Group of Temples of the Chambal Valley, and a unique set called the Sites of Satyagraha, spanning both India and South Africa.
Caves, satyagraha sites tell India's story
Each site brings something special: Udaigiri and Bagh Caves in Madhya Pradesh are packed with history and art from centuries ago, while the Satyagraha locations highlight Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent movement across two continents.
These spots aren't just old: they help tell India's story to the world in a way that feels both epic and personal.