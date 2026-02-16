India adds 52GW power capacity in 10 months: Breakup India Feb 16, 2026

India added a massive 52.5GW of new power capacity in the first 10 months of FY26, bumping its total up to 520.6GW—about an 11.2% jump since last year.

The real headline? Most of this growth came from renewable energy, showing India's clean energy push is picking up serious speed.