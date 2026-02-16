India adds 52GW power capacity in 10 months: Breakup
India added a massive 52.5GW of new power capacity in the first 10 months of FY26, bumping its total up to 520.6GW—about an 11.2% jump since last year.
The real headline? Most of this growth came from renewable energy, showing India's clean energy push is picking up serious speed.
Renewables dominate new capacity additions
About three-quarters of the new capacity—nearly 40GW—came from renewables like solar, wind, and hydro.
Solar was the superstar here, adding 35GW on its own.
Even thermal and nuclear chipped in a bit, but it's clear green energy is taking center stage.
A record year for renewables
In the first 10 months of FY26 (as of Jan 2026), renewables added 39.7 GW (including 35 GW of solar).
Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra led the way in rolling out these big solar projects.
Non-fossil fuels now surpass fossil fuels
By 31 January 2026, India's non-fossil fuel capacity hit 272GW—surpassing fossil fuels at 248.5GW.
It's a major milestone that puts India closer to its goal of hitting 500GW non-fossil capacity by 2030 and signals real momentum toward a cleaner future.