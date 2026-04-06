India adds record 6.05 GW wind power in 2025-26
India
India hit a fresh high in clean energy by adding 6.05 GW of wind power in 2025-26, the biggest single-year jump ever.
With this, the country's total wind capacity has crossed 56 GW, breaking its own record from FY 2016-17.
Policy support advances 500 GW goal
Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra led the charge with big wind-solar projects.
Supportive government moves (like lower import duties on turbine parts and cheaper transmission charges) helped make this growth possible.
This progress also keeps India on track for its goal of hitting 500 GW of nonfossil-fuel energy by 2030, showing it's serious about leading in global renewables.