India adopts biogas and CBG to cut $143B oil imports

India's CBG potential 62 million mt annually

With over 500 million metric tons of crop residue produced each year and millions of cattle-rearing households, India could theoretically make up to 62 million metric tons of CBG annually.

According to the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, just three cattle can give a household enough biogas for seven LPG cylinders a year.

Experts say if India taps into this resource, it could boost energy security, help manage waste, and create rural jobs, all at once.