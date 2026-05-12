India adopts biogas and CBG to cut $143B oil imports
India is turning to biogas and compressed biogas (CBG) as a way to rely less on imported crude oil, which made up nearly 90% of its supply in FY25 (2024-25) and cost $143 billion.
The cool part? Biogas can be made right here at home from things like crop waste and cow dung, instead of depending on foreign tech or supplies.
India's CBG potential 62 million mt annually
With over 500 million metric tons of crop residue produced each year and millions of cattle-rearing households, India could theoretically make up to 62 million metric tons of CBG annually.
According to the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, just three cattle can give a household enough biogas for seven LPG cylinders a year.
Experts say if India taps into this resource, it could boost energy security, help manage waste, and create rural jobs, all at once.