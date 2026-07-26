India adopts WHO hemoglobin cutoff for pregnant women, children
India
India just changed how it diagnoses anemia in young children and pregnant women.
Now, if you're a pregnant woman in your second trimester or a child aged six to 23 months, the hemoglobin cutoff is 10.5 g/dL instead of 11 g/dL, matching the latest WHO advice.
The update was announced.
India emphasizes testing, tailored anemia treatment
Anemia is very common here: about two-thirds of young children and over half of pregnant women have it, according to recent surveys.
The new rules focus more on proper screening and tailored treatment (rather than giving iron to everyone), with a "Test, Treat, Talk and Track" model for better care.
There's also a new digital platform to help doctors track treatment progress across the country.