India deliberating ₹70,000cr Project 75(I) submarine program with Germany: Report
What's the story
India's long-pending Project 75(I) submarine program is finally moving forward. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is expected to soon discuss the ₹70,000 crore proposal for six advanced conventional submarines for the Indian Navy, NDTV reported, citing sources. The submarines will be built in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in collaboration with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).
Domestic focus
Deal stuck over technical and commercial negotiations
The Project 75(I) deal has been stuck for years now over technical and commercial negotiations. However, if approved by the CCS, it will pave the way for a contract between state-run MDL and TKMS.
The project aims to develop India's domestic expertise in submarine construction, maintenance, upgrades, and design capabilities.
Strategic partnerships
TKMS expanding presence in India
Even before the deal is approved, TKMS has been expanding its presence in India. It has signed an MoU with the Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies for heavyweight torpedoes development and modernization.
ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, a TKMS subsidiary, will also be involved with VEM, handling integration and testing on the Indian side under a teaming agreement covering technology transfer and a Make-in-India project.
Strategic advantage
Submarines may also be equipped with modern sensors, torpedoes, missiles
The six submarines will be expected to come with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems, improving their underwater endurance and stealth.
They may also be equipped with modern sensors, torpedoes, missiles, and electronic warfare capabilities.
This is especially important as the Indian Navy is facing a shortfall in its conventional submarine fleet and amid increased Chinese submarine activity in the Indian Ocean.
Technological revival
Revives India's old technological ties with Germany
The MDL-TKMS partnership also revives India's old technological ties with Germany. India has operated German-designed Type 209/1500 Shishumar-class submarines since the 1980s.
If approved by CCS, the next steps are contract signing and getting to work to finalize workshare details between the government, MDL and TKMS, including production timelines and tech transfer and maintenance down the road.