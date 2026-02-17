India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins: Here's what to expect
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off in New Delhi, with PM Modi opening the five-day event at Bharat Mandapam.
Expect a massive crowd—over 2.5 lakh attendees and speakers across numerous sessions, all focused on how AI can boost human skills, inclusion, safety, science, resilience, and social good.
Thirteen countries set up pavilions
Thirteen countries—including Australia, Japan, the UK, France, and Germany—have set up pavilions.
The expo features over 600 high-potential startups.
It's clear India wants to be at the heart of global AI teamwork.
Twelve homegrown foundation models unveiled
India unveiled 12 homegrown foundation models—a big move under the IndiaAI Mission (funded with ₹10,372 crore).
There's also a new $1.1 billion government-backed AI fund and Anthropic opening an office in Bengaluru.
India now ranks 7th worldwide for data center investments
India now ranks seventh worldwide for data center investments ($7 billion so far), with Karnataka leading GenAI startups at home.
With tech giants like OpenAI and Google showing up, this summit is shaping how AI will impact jobs and innovation here for years to come.