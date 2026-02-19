India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 1 in pictures
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together leaders like PM Modi, French President Macron, and UN chief Antonio Guterres.
The event features big discussions on investment, research, and how AI will roll out across industries.
India's AI roadmap takes center stage
India revealed a bold AI roadmap—think smarter healthcare, better farming tech, climate solutions, and even homegrown AI chips.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a "whole-of-nation" push for real-world impact.
Youth are front and center too—about 250K attendees took part across the exhibition area, most of them under 30.
Tech titans and ethical AI discussions
Tech heavyweights like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Rishad Premji (Wipro) are here to talk partnerships and what ethical AI could look like for jobs and society;
the Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, and Mr. Gates will not be delivering a keynote.
The summit is all about global teamwork with an eye on responsible innovation.
What's on the agenda for Day 2
On Feb 20, leaders are set to adopt a Leaders' Declaration affirming collective commitments and outlining a shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration.
The day will also include multilateral meetings, including GPAI Council sessions.