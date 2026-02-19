India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 1 in pictures

India revealed a bold AI roadmap—think smarter healthcare, better farming tech, climate solutions, and even homegrown AI chips. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a "whole-of-nation" push for real-world impact. Youth are front and center too—about 250K attendees took part across the exhibition area, most of them under 30.

Tech titans and ethical AI discussions

Tech heavyweights like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Rishad Premji (Wipro) are here to talk partnerships and what ethical AI could look like for jobs and society;

the Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, and Mr. Gates will not be delivering a keynote.

The summit is all about global teamwork with an eye on responsible innovation.