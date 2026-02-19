India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2: What's happening today

Prime Minister Modi speaks later this morning, with French President Macron and UN Secretary-General Guterres also scheduled to address the summit. Big names like OpenAI's Sam Altman , Google's Sundar Pichai , Reliance's Mukesh Ambani , Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran, and Wipro's Rishad Premji are all set for keynotes and fireside chats throughout the day.

Why this summit matters

This summit is the biggest AI gathering in the Global South.

It's all about governments, startups, and tech leaders teaming up to set ground rules for how AI should be used around the world—so it actually benefits people everywhere.