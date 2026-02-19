India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2: What's happening today
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is in full swing at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Today's sessions bring together top politicians, tech CEOs, and innovators to figure out how to use artificial intelligence responsibly.
Key leaders and their sessions
Prime Minister Modi speaks later this morning, with French President Macron and UN Secretary-General Guterres also scheduled to address the summit.
Big names like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran, and Wipro's Rishad Premji are all set for keynotes and fireside chats throughout the day.
Why this summit matters
This summit is the biggest AI gathering in the Global South.
It's all about governments, startups, and tech leaders teaming up to set ground rules for how AI should be used around the world—so it actually benefits people everywhere.