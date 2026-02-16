India AI Impact Summit: Delegates should follow these parking rules

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from today to February 20. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has advised delegates to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Heads of State, foreign delegates, and international organizations will attend the summit.

Transport advice Limited parking space available at Pragati Maidan The I&B Ministry has advised delegates to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro. Pragati Maidan metro station is the most convenient for entry through Gate 10. The Delhi Police has also suggested using cabs instead of personal vehicles due to limited parking space. However, limited parking is available at Delhi Zoo, Purana Qila Parking, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with shuttle services to summit venues from these spots.

Venue access Which gates are operational? Gate 4 is open from 7:30am to 2:00pm. After this time, entry will be regulated as per security protocols. Gate 7 will be operational after 2:00pm for delegates to enter through the Business Plaza into Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Sushma Swaraj Bhawan also advises public transport due to limited parking space, with entry allowed from Gate 2 for pedestrians and vehicles.

