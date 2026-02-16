India AI Impact Summit begins: Here's what to expect India Feb 16, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam on February 16 and runs through February 20.

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the event, which brings together global leaders, ministers, and top CEOs to discuss how AI can work for everyone.

With 300 pavilions spread across massive arenas themed People, Planet, and Progress, the summit is all about making AI more accessible and inclusive.