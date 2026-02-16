India AI Impact Summit begins: Here's what to expect
The India AI Impact Summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam on February 16 and runs through February 20.
PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the event, which brings together global leaders, ministers, and top CEOs to discuss how AI can work for everyone.
With 300 pavilions spread across massive arenas themed People, Planet, and Progress, the summit is all about making AI more accessible and inclusive.
AI should be for all, not just a few: PM Modi
PM Modi highlighted that "people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit." He emphasized that AI shouldn't just benefit a select few—it should be open to all.
The expo features pavilions from 13 countries, over 600 startups showing off their innovations, and thousands of speakers aiming to shape a future where tech helps everyone thrive.