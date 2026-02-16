India AI Impact Summit kicks off in New Delhi
The India AI Impact Summit — described in sources as the first major AI summit hosted in the Global South — is happening at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from Feb 16-20.
Backed by IndiaAI Mission investments of ₹10,372 crore to build a national AI ecosystem, it's bringing together global leaders, large executive delegations, and over 600 startups—all under the theme "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya."
Expect a massive crowd (about 2.5 lakh visitors), more than 300 pavilions, and tons of live demos.
What else is happening at the summit?
You'll see country pavilions from places like Australia, Japan, the UK, France, and Germany.
There are 500+ sessions with thousands of speakers covering everything from human capital to safe AI and economic growth.
The summit will also showcase homegrown AI models in 22 Indian languages plus hackathons and challenges for techies.
Organizers want to create a roadmap for responsible AI
This summit isn't just about tech—it's about making sure everyone benefits from AI. Organizers want to bridge the global AI gap and empower countries in the Global South.
Organizers say the summit aims to produce actionable proposals, working-group recommendations and a Leaders' Declaration on ethical AI in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education and more.