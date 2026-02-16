India AI Impact Summit kicks off in New Delhi India Feb 16, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit — described in sources as the first major AI summit hosted in the Global South — is happening at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from Feb 16-20.

Backed by IndiaAI Mission investments of ₹10,372 crore to build a national AI ecosystem, it's bringing together global leaders, large executive delegations, and over 600 startups—all under the theme "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya."

Expect a massive crowd (about 2.5 lakh visitors), more than 300 pavilions, and tons of live demos.