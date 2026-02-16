India AI Impact Summit: MoS Prasada calls event 'Mahakumbh'
India
At the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, minister of state for commerce, electronics and IT Jitin Prasada called the event a "Mahakumbh for AI," highlighting how quickly tech is changing and urging the government to keep up or risk being left behind.
He emphasized that adapting now is key for India's future.
Prasada wants India's youth to lead in global tech
Prasada wants India's youth to lead in global tech by learning AI skills early.
He also flagged concerns about a digital divide and rising misinformation, stressing that everyone needs better digital literacy.
As he put it, he said young people need to be prepared and able to leverage AI to their advantage.