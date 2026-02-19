India AI Impact Summit: PM Modi warns against 'data points'
PM Modi kicked off the India AI Impact Summit, urging everyone to keep people—not just tech—at the heart of artificial intelligence.
He warned that humans shouldn't remain "just a data point" for AI, and called for a balance between innovation and control.
Big names like French President Macron, UN chief Guterres, and tech leaders Sam Altman and Mukesh Ambani are joining the four-day event.
MANAV principles and responsible AI
The summit is all about making sure AI grows responsibly in India.
Modi put it simply: "We have to give AI the open sky, but also have to keep the command in our hands."
The focus is on using smart tech for good—especially in healthcare, farming, and climate change—with policies built around five principles (MANAV).
BharatGen Param2 launched
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared plans for an all-in approach to build affordable and homegrown AI tools.
Plus, they launched BharatGen Param2—a powerful new model that works with 22 Indian languages and can handle text, images, and more.