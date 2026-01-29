India aims for massive 100GW pumped storage by 2035-36

Where things stand and what's next

Right now, India has about 7GW of pumped storage, with more projects on the way.

There's huge untapped potential—Maharashtra alone could add up to 56GW.

Beyond 2030, storage needs are expected to hit 62GW and could soar past 160GW by the mid-2030s.

Getting there will take serious investment (about ₹5.8 lakh crore), but it's all part of making sure India can run on a lot more green energy without blackouts or instability.