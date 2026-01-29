India aims for massive 100GW pumped storage by 2035-36
India just set a big goal: reaching 100GW of pumped hydro storage by 2035-36 to help keep the power grid stable as more renewables come online.
Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared the news at an energy meet in Himachal Pradesh, calling it a key step for the country's clean energy future.
Where things stand and what's next
Right now, India has about 7GW of pumped storage, with more projects on the way.
There's huge untapped potential—Maharashtra alone could add up to 56GW.
Beyond 2030, storage needs are expected to hit 62GW and could soar past 160GW by the mid-2030s.
Getting there will take serious investment (about ₹5.8 lakh crore), but it's all part of making sure India can run on a lot more green energy without blackouts or instability.
Why it matters
Pumped storage is like a giant battery for the grid—it helps balance supply and demand when solar or wind power fluctuates.
With India aiming for 500GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, these projects are crucial for keeping things running smoothly as we shift toward cleaner energy.