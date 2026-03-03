India aims to attract 2L international students every year by 2030

What does this mean for Indian universities?

With the 'Study in India' push, the government is working closely with universities and states to expand capacity and ensure adequate infrastructure such as hostel facilities and student support systems to make international students feel at home.

Right now, over 72,000 students from nearly 200 countries study here, but NITI Aayog thinks that could rise to over a lakh by 2030.

Plus, Indian universities are climbing global rankings—54 made it to QS Rankings (year not specified in the source)—which means more diversity on campus, better opportunities for everyone, and a shot at keeping top talent in India.