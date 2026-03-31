India aims to end left-wing extremism by March 31, 2026

CPI-Maoist leader Misir Besra priority target

One major focus right now is catching Misir Besra, a top CPI-Maoist leader believed to be hiding out in Jharkhand forests.

Operational reviews, including Operation Black Forest, have identified Besra as a priority target.

The infamous "Red Corridor" has been shrinking as more cadres surrender, thanks to enhanced security, improved infrastructure and surrender policies.

Officials say they will accelerate development in affected tribal regions to prevent a resurgence of extremism.