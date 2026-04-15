India aims to produce all cocoa domestically by 2040-41
India
India has set its sights on producing all the cocoa it needs by 2040-41, hoping to cut down on the $866 million it currently spends each year on imports.
The big plan, announced at a recent industry event, is all about boosting local production and turning India into a major player in the global chocolate scene.
India plans 'National Mission on Cocoa'
The roadmap includes launching a "National Mission on Cocoa" and building a Center of Excellence. First up: new seed gardens.
A pilot digital farmer registry and traceability system.
By 2035, India aims to expand cocoa farmland to cover half its needs.
The end goal? Full self-sufficiency, better incomes for farmers, and making Indian cocoa known worldwide, all part of the push for an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.