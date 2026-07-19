India allocates 7.2 million tons FCI rice for ethanol 2026-27

India is stepping up its green game by setting aside 7.2 million tons of FCI rice for ethanol production in 2026-27, a big jump from the 2025-26 supply year.

The goal? Boost homegrown biofuel, hit even higher gasoline blending targets beyond the current 20%, and rely less on imported oil.

This also helps keep the ethanol supply steady if sugarcane or maize crops take a hit due to bad monsoons.