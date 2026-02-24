India allows limited wheat exports after long-running export ban
India has permitted limited wheat exports while the overall export ban remains in effect.
The government is now allowing 25 lakh tons of wheat and another five lakh tons of wheat products to be shipped out.
This move comes after forecasts for record harvests and big stockpiles at home, aiming to help farmers earn more while keeping prices stable.
Wheat exports may take time due to price factor
With private stocks hitting a high and official estimates showing even bigger reserves coming up, India's got plenty of wheat this year.
But here's the catch: Indian wheat is still pricier than what's selling globally, so exports might not take off right away.
Still, some Indian wheat will likely make its way to neighboring markets over the next few months—so it's a sign that things are changing in the food trade scene.