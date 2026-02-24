India allows limited wheat exports after long-running export ban

Wheat exports may take time due to price factor

With private stocks hitting a high and official estimates showing even bigger reserves coming up, India's got plenty of wheat this year.

But here's the catch: Indian wheat is still pricier than what's selling globally, so exports might not take off right away.

Still, some Indian wheat will likely make its way to neighboring markets over the next few months—so it's a sign that things are changing in the food trade scene.