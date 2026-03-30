India allows petrol pumps to sell kerosene for 60 days
India
With the Iran conflict shaking up global fuel supplies, India is making a temporary change: for the next 60 days, petrol pumps (retail fuel outlets) in 21 states and union territories can sell kerosene after being supplied by public sector oil companies.
This move is all about keeping households stocked for cooking and lighting, even as international tensions make things tricky.
Government invokes Petroleum Act of 1934
Normally, kerosene gets handed out through ration shops (the Public Distribution System), but with imports disrupted, the government is using an old law, the Petroleum Act of 1934, to allow this exception.
Gas stations can now store up to 2,500-liter if they meet safety rules.
It's a flexible fix to help families get by during uncertain times.