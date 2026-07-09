India and Afghanistan conclude 4th joint committee in New Delhi
India
India and Afghanistan just wrapped up their fourth Joint Committee Meeting in New Delhi, where top officials from both sides sat down to chat about everything from humanitarian aid and food security to health care, education, trade, and even sports.
The vibe was all about working together on real issues that matter to people.
India pledges Afghan development support
India made it clear it is committed to supporting Afghan citizens' development, something the Afghan team genuinely appreciated.
Both sides agreed that staying in touch regularly is key for better teamwork. They are already looking at dates for their next catch-up session.