India and Australia conduct AUSTRAHIND 2026 military exercise in Kerala
India
India and Australia are teaming up in Kerala for AUSTRAHIND 2026, a joint military exercise running from October 19 to November 1.
With 240 troops involved, both sides are working together on skills like combat swimming, ambush tactics, and drone operations, all focused on handling coastal and island challenges.
UN-mandated joint island and coastal drills
This year's theme is all about joint operations in tricky island and coastal environments, under a United Nations mandate.
The Garhwal Rifles from India and Australia's 13th Infantry Brigade are leading the way, joined by a New Zealand observer team.
They're practicing real-world scenarios, like surveillance, protecting key spots, and providing humanitarian aid to boost teamwork and share smart strategies.