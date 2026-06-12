India and Bangladesh agree joint patrols and information sharing India Jun 12, 2026

India and Bangladesh just wrapped up a four-day meeting in New Delhi, agreeing to work more closely on border security.

The big focus was on sharing information, joint patrols, and tackling issues like smuggling and human trafficking.

This comes as both countries try to ease tensions: Bangladesh has accused India of deporting undocumented migrants, but India says it is following the rules.