India and Bangladesh agree joint patrols and information sharing
India
India and Bangladesh just wrapped up a four-day meeting in New Delhi, agreeing to work more closely on border security.
The big focus was on sharing information, joint patrols, and tackling issues like smuggling and human trafficking.
This comes as both countries try to ease tensions: Bangladesh has accused India of deporting undocumented migrants, but India says it is following the rules.
India and Bangladesh sign joint record
Leaders from both sides also talked about preventing border deaths and making the area safer for local communities.
They signed a Joint Record of Discussions on June 11.
The next round of talks is set for November 2026 in Dhaka, with hopes of keeping things stable (maybe less stressful) for everyone living along the border.