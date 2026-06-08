India and Bangladesh meet in New Delhi over push-ins, killings

India boosts fencing, Bangladesh seeks verification

India has been stepping up its border fencing and screening for undocumented migrants, especially near West Bengal, saying it's about security.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh insists on formal verification before accepting anyone back and doesn't want unilateral moves.

Border killings are also a major worry for Bangladesh, with recent border-related incidents reported.

These longstanding issues have roots going all the way back to the 4,096-kilometer boundary.