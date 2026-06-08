India and Bangladesh meet in New Delhi over push-ins, killings
India and Bangladesh are meeting in New Delhi from June 8-11 for their big semiannual border talks.
The main focus? Sorting out disagreements over "push-ins," where each side claims the other is sending suspected migrants across without proper checks, and tackling concerns about border killings.
Both countries want to find common ground after a string of recent incidents.
India boosts fencing, Bangladesh seeks verification
India has been stepping up its border fencing and screening for undocumented migrants, especially near West Bengal, saying it's about security.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh insists on formal verification before accepting anyone back and doesn't want unilateral moves.
Border killings are also a major worry for Bangladesh, with recent border-related incidents reported.
These longstanding issues have roots going all the way back to the 4,096-kilometer boundary.