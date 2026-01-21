India and Bangladesh team up to renew Ganges water treaty India Jan 21, 2026

India and Bangladesh have kicked off joint water checks this January as they look to renew the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which is set to expire at the end of 2026.

Teams from both sides are measuring river levels every 10 days at key spots, aiming to figure out how much water each country needs—especially for drinking and industry in places like Bihar.