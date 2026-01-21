India and Bangladesh team up to renew Ganges water treaty
India
India and Bangladesh have kicked off joint water checks this January as they look to renew the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which is set to expire at the end of 2026.
Teams from both sides are measuring river levels every 10 days at key spots, aiming to figure out how much water each country needs—especially for drinking and industry in places like Bihar.
Why should you care?
This treaty matters—a lot. About 630 million people depend on the Ganges, and with climate change, growing populations, and rising industrial demand, making sure there's enough water is a big deal.
The assessments are also happening while India-Bangladesh relations are tense, so how these talks go could shape cooperation (or conflict) over shared resources for years to come.