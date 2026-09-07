India and Bangladesh to discuss cross border trains in Dhaka
India
India and Bangladesh will meet in Dhaka to discuss bringing back cross-border passenger train services like the Maitree, Bandhan, and Mitali Express.
These services have been on pause since July 2024 after political unrest in Bangladesh led to a change in government.
Bangladesh may propose Rajshahi Kolkata route
Bangladesh is expected to suggest a fresh Rajshahi-Kolkata route and may want the Maitree Express to run over the Padma Bridge instead of the Jamuna Bridge.
While freight trains resumed in February last year, these talks could finally reconnect people across borders and help improve relations between the two neighbors.