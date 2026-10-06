India and Bangladesh to reboot ties with trade, consular talks
India and Bangladesh are gearing up to reboot their relationship with fresh talks on trade and consular issues.
A Bangladeshi team is set to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday for trade discussions on October 8-9, while both sides are also working on dates for a meeting of the joint working group on consular matters, which Dhaka will host, to smooth things over after political tensions in 2024.
However, a much-anticipated visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India is on hold because of packed schedules on both sides.
Logistics delay trade meetings, visa hurdles
The original trade meetings got pushed back due to logistical hiccups, but officials are working on new dates.
Commerce secretaries' talks are expected only after other institutional mechanisms that deal with transit and border trade.
Visa hassles are also high on the agenda for the upcoming consular meeting, so expect those conversations soon.