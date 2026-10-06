India and Bangladesh to reboot ties with trade, consular talks

India and Bangladesh are gearing up to reboot their relationship with fresh talks on trade and consular issues.

A Bangladeshi team is set to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday for trade discussions on October 8-9, while both sides are also working on dates for a meeting of the joint working group on consular matters, which Dhaka will host, to smooth things over after political tensions in 2024.

However, a much-anticipated visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India is on hold because of packed schedules on both sides.