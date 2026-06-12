India and Bangladesh wrap up New Delhi border security conference
India
India and Bangladesh just wrapped up a major border conference in New Delhi, where top officials from both sides met to talk about serious issues like smuggling, human trafficking, fake currency, and illegal crossings.
With over 4,000km of shared border, most of it running through West Bengal, keeping things safe is a big deal for both countries.
India and Bangladesh agree joint patrols
Both sides agreed to boost joint patrols, swap information faster in real time, and help people living near the border stay aware of risks.
This was their first big meeting since recent political changes in Dhaka and West Bengal, and everyone left feeling positive about working together.
They're planning to meet again in November to keep the momentum going.