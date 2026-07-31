India and Bhutan deepen development partnership on sustainability and health
India
India and Bhutan just took their partnership up a notch.
At their latest development talks, both countries checked in on ongoing projects and rolled out fresh plans to work closer together, especially around sustainability, health, and eco-friendly tech.
India gives Bhutan ₹4,000cr credit
India is giving Bhutan a ₹4,000 crore concessional credit line to fund development projects.
The two also signed an agreement linking AIIMS with Bhutan's medical university to boost health education and research.
On the green front, India handed over 45 electric vehicles to help Bhutan go cleaner, and both countries celebrated the opening of two new parks in Thimphu built with Indian support.