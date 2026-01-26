India and Canada are leveling up their partnership
On India's 76th Republic Day, top diplomats S Jaishankar and Anita Anand spoke with each other about taking India-Canada ties to the next level.
They discussed "the deepening of our bilateral cooperation and continued high level exchanges"—Jaishankar even shared the update on X (formerly Twitter).
Why does it matter?
This isn't just a friendly catch-up—both countries are actively working through their Roadmap 2025 to strengthen everything from investment to technology.
Big moves are coming too: Canada's Energy Minister is set to travel to Goa for energy talks, and PM Mark Carney plans to visit India soon as both sides aim for $50 billion in trade.
For young people interested in global opportunities or tech careers, these growing ties could mean more jobs, innovation, and cross-country exchanges ahead.