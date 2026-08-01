India and China restart Nathu La trade after 6 years

India and China are back to trading through the historic Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, ending a six-year pause that started with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade will happen from May to November, Monday through Thursday, following mutually agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This route has some serious history: it was part of the ancient Silk Road and only reopened in 2006 after being closed for decades post the 1962 war.