India and China restart Nathu La trade after 6 years
India and China are back to trading through the historic Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, ending a six-year pause that started with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trade will happen from May to November, Monday through Thursday, following mutually agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
This route has some serious history: it was part of the ancient Silk Road and only reopened in 2006 after being closed for decades post the 1962 war.
Nathu La approves 36 goods
Traders can now exchange 36 approved goods: think Indian handicrafts, processed foods, and textiles heading out, while Tibetan yak products, borax, and garments come in.
The checkpoint at Nathu La got a much-needed upgrade after harsh winters and years of closure.
Security is tighter too: more border police will be deployed, including an all-woman platoon joining for the first time.
With India also restarting its Kailash Mansarovar Yatra nearby, cross-border connections are slowly coming back to life.