India and China resume Lipulekh Pass trade on June 26

Gunji customs office opens

A customs office at Gunji has opened to help things run smoothly, and more than 103 applications for trade passes have already come in.

More traders will likely get approval soon.

Still, some worry about goods left in Tibetan warehouses since the shutdown; Jeewan Singh Rongkali, president of the Bharat-Cheen Vyapar Samiti in Dharchula, says checking these items is a top priority before asking for government support if losses turn up.