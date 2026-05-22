India and Cyprus become strategic partners and launch counterterrorism group
India and Cyprus just took their friendship up a notch, officially becoming strategic partners after talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Christodoulides on May 22, 2026.
One big move: they're launching a Joint Working Group on Counterterrorism to tackle radicalization and cross-border threats, and boost teamwork in cybersecurity and maritime awareness.
Christodoulides thanks India, backs UNSC bid
President Christodoulides thanked India for backing Cyprus's reunification efforts and supported India's push for a bigger role at the U.N. Security Council.
The two countries also signed new agreements to grow their economies (think digital infrastructure, fintech, and research) and agreed to move ahead on a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement, along with a Social Security Agreement, to safeguard the rights of professionals working between the two countries.
Cypriot investment in India has almost doubled over the last decade thanks to closer ties with Europe.