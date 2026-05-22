India and Cyprus become strategic partners and launch counterterrorism group

Christodoulides thanks India, backs UNSC bid

President Christodoulides thanked India for backing Cyprus's reunification efforts and supported India's push for a bigger role at the U.N. Security Council.

The two countries also signed new agreements to grow their economies (think digital infrastructure, fintech, and research) and agreed to move ahead on a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement, along with a Social Security Agreement, to safeguard the rights of professionals working between the two countries.

Cypriot investment in India has almost doubled over the last decade thanks to closer ties with Europe.