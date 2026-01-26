India and EU are teaming up on security—here's what's happening
India and the European Union are about to sign a big Security and Defence Partnership at the India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026.
Leaders from both sides—including PM Modi and top EU officials—will meet in New Delhi, while the Security and Defence Partnership is to be signed by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the EU's High Representative and Vice-President Kaja Kallas, which covers everything from maritime safety to cyber threats and counter-terrorism.
Why should you care?
This pact could allow India to participate in EU defense initiatives, and would facilitate defense industrial cooperation to boost business ties.
Observers note the timing amid perceived US policy changes and recent high-level visits between India and the EU.
On top of that, talks will kick off for sharing classified info securely, all as part of a bigger plan for prosperity, tech, security, and better connections in the coming years.