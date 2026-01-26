India and EU are teaming up on security—here's what's happening India Jan 26, 2026

India and the European Union are about to sign a big Security and Defence Partnership at the India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026.

Leaders from both sides—including PM Modi and top EU officials—will meet in New Delhi, while the Security and Defence Partnership is to be signed by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the EU's High Representative and Vice-President Kaja Kallas, which covers everything from maritime safety to cyber threats and counter-terrorism.